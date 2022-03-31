Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Orbit International stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $7.36. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262. Orbit International has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $8.29. The company has a market cap of $25.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.82.

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orbit International had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 million during the quarter.

Orbit International Corp. engages in the development and provision of hardware and software solutions. It operates through the Electronics Group and Power Group segment. The Electronics Group segment designs and manufactures electronic components and subsystems. The Power Group segment includes the design and manufacture of power supplies, commercial power units, frequency converters, and commercial-off-the-shelf power solutions.

