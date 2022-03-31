OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 39,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 446,079 shares.The stock last traded at $6.94 and had previously closed at $6.95.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut OraSure Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $507.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.94 and a beta of -0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.19.

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 20.0% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 733,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 78,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

