Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oramed Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of ORMP stock opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.14. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.32 million, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.88.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 908.55%. The company had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORMP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

