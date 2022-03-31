OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 82.94% and a negative net margin of 829.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $0.78 on Thursday. OpGen has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get OpGen alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OpGen by 1,020.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of OpGen by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 323,388 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OpGen in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OpGen by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 18,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in OpGen during the third quarter valued at about $154,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of OpGen in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OpGen in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About OpGen (Get Rating)

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.