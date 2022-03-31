Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

OOMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Ooma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.08.

OOMA stock opened at $14.94 on Thursday. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77. The company has a market cap of $355.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.40 and a beta of 0.62.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.15. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Ooma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Ooma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ooma by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ooma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ooma by 390.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ooma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

