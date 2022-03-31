Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ONTO shares. Benchmark raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONTO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after acquiring an additional 71,553 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $87.09 on Thursday. Onto Innovation has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $106.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.82 and its 200 day moving average is $87.09.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $225.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

