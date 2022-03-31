OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneWater Marine Inc. is premium recreational boat retailers principally in the United States. It offers products and services which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services. OneWater Marine Inc. is based in Buford, Georgia. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.67.

NASDAQ:ONEW traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $34.88. The stock had a trading volume of 839 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $533.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 3.44. OneWater Marine has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $62.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.77.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $336.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Troiano sold 43,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $1,729,282.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $1,225,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,658 shares of company stock worth $7,345,502 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

