Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,584 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $9,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $86.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $65.76 and a one year high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

