Omega Flex, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Omega Flex has raised its dividend payment by 7.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:OFLX opened at $128.55 on Thursday. Omega Flex has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $173.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.65 and a 200-day moving average of $137.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Omega Flex ( NASDAQ:OFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 47.75% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $35.46 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 40,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $5,580,001.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFLX. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Omega Flex by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Flex by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,303,000 after acquiring an additional 17,560 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Omega Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Omega Flex by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Omega Flex by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Omega Flex in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

