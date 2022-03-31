Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $243.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OKTA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Okta from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $158,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Okta by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Okta by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,291,000 after purchasing an additional 26,739 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

OKTA stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.96. 2,762,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,727,446. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.12. Okta has a 52-week low of $135.46 and a 52-week high of $287.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Okta will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

