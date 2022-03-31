Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Chardan Capital from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s previous close.

OCGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of OCGN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.34. 94,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,864,981. Ocugen has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 14.66, a quick ratio of 14.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average of $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 4.65.

Ocugen ( NASDAQ:OCGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). As a group, analysts anticipate that Ocugen will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $30,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 81,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $216,830.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ocugen by 562.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,321,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ocugen by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,017,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,103 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Ocugen by 119.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,909 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at $6,164,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ocugen by 2,375.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 589,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 565,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

