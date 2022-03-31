Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Oceaneering International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $466.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 203,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 85,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

