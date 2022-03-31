Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.35.

NYSE OXY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,163,426. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $63.24. The company has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.63.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

