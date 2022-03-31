Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the February 28th total of 963,400 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 313,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

OAS stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,714. Oasis Petroleum has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $158.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.36.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 19.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.45%.

Several analysts have recently commented on OAS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth $95,305,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,006,000 after acquiring an additional 42,396 shares during the period. Condire Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 477,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,177,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 2.7% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 458,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,563,000 after acquiring an additional 12,107 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 439,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,368,000 after acquiring an additional 139,568 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

