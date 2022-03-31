O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of O2Micro International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

OIIM stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. O2Micro International has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.96.

O2Micro International ( NASDAQ:OIIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. O2Micro International had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $24.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that O2Micro International will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OIIM. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 34.5% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 630,203 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,706,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 568,726 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,812,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 148,507 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the fourth quarter worth about $596,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the third quarter worth about $631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

