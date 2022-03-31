NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,116 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.4% of Centric Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.10.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 849,056 shares of company stock worth $234,090,142. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $276.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.69 and a 200 day moving average of $259.12. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $127.00 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $695.02 billion, a PE ratio of 71.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.