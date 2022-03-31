Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the February 28th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NPV traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.80. 55,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,355. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $17.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

