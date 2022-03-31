Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.200-$7.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.33.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $149.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.32. Nucor has a 52 week low of $75.60 and a 52 week high of $157.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.52.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

