NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NTT DATA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDTY traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $20.54. 358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.03. NTT DATA has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The company has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
NTT DATA Company Profile (Get Rating)
NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NTT DATA (NTDTY)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
Receive News & Ratings for NTT DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT DATA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.