Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Shares Up 1.2%

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $4.04. 98,879 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 389,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36.

Novonix Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NVNXF)

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. The company operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

