Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.38. Approximately 311,570 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 273,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

Separately, Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) from C$2.90 to C$1.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$548.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25.

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in evaluating, acquiring, and exploring natural resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Egina and Beatons Creek projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

