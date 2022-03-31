Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NVS opened at $87.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $196.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.69.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its position in Novartis by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 60,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Novartis by 6.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 170,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Novartis by 18.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.