Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Short Interest Update

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,000 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the February 28th total of 268,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.3 days.

NESRF stock opened at $8.08 on Thursday. Northern Star Resources has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93.

Northern Star Resources Ltd. is a gold producer and exploration company. It operates through the following segments: Pogo, Kalgoorlie Operations, Jundee, KCGM, Thunderbox, Carosue Dam and Exploration. The company founded on May 12, 2000 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

