Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) Short Interest Down 25.7% in March

Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the February 28th total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NSTB stock remained flat at $$9.77 on Wednesday. 245,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,770. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSTB. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

