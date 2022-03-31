Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Price Target Raised to 120.00 at Barclays

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from 93.00 to 120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NHYDY. Pareto Securities cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 86.00 to 93.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 68.00 to 69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norsk Hydro ASA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.35.

NHYDY stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 161,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,950. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.42. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

