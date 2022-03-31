Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NSC. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.95.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $289.15 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $238.62 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $271.87 and its 200 day moving average is $274.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

