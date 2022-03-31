Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$9.24, with a volume of 8915 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.26.

NSR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. decreased their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nomad Royalty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$558.03 million and a P/E ratio of -238.95.

Nomad Royalty ( TSE:NSR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$8.55 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -416.71%.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

