Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The healthcare company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nobilis Health updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Nobilis Health stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.40. 3,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,473. Nobilis Health has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $22.55.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $479,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health in the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000.
About Nobilis Health (Get Rating)
Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.
