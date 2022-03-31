NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $141.06 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $132.58 and a 12 month high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

