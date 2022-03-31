NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $8.12 Million Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,965 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Roku were worth $8,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.1% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Roku by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Roku in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Roku from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Roku from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.65.

Shares of ROKU opened at $129.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.91 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.99 and a beta of 1.89.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $527,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,946 shares of company stock valued at $70,188,874 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

