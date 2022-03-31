NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $5.61 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,111 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 551,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,976,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 10.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 363,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after purchasing an additional 35,540 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 5.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRM opened at $55.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.83. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $36.47 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.36%.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 7,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $383,651.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $114,904.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,092,468 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRM. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

