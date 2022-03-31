NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $5.40 Million Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 707.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,964 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 278,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,908,000 after purchasing an additional 137,712 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,718,000 after purchasing an additional 117,867 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 271,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 108,576 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 105,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,691,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $69.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $49.16 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $546.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.37 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $2,564,789.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,220 shares of company stock worth $10,835,780. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

