NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,746 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,182,330 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $847,620,000 after buying an additional 7,209,667 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,989,824 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $518,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446,306 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 283.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,279,456 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $391,837,000 after buying an additional 3,901,210 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,291,605 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $837,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,932,928 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,182,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694,620 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $91.39 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.34.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

