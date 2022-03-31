NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 44.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,117,000 after purchasing an additional 87,465 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1,197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 29,793 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $670,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

NYSE AME opened at $135.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $121.80 and a one year high of $148.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.11.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

