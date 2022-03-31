NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 11,274 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,274 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Entergy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 34,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $3,998,210.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 30,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $3,531,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,447 shares of company stock valued at $10,940,438. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETR opened at $117.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.46 and a 52-week high of $117.12. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

