Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NCBS. Maxim Group increased their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nicolet Bankshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $94.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.52 and its 200-day moving average is $83.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.61. Nicolet Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $68.07 and a fifty-two week high of $98.20.

Nicolet Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NCBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $69.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 25.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, insider Eric Peter Radzak sold 5,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $457,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $506,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,663 shares of company stock worth $978,756. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 898,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,051,000 after acquiring an additional 110,940 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

