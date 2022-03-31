NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Trading Up 0.1%

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.89. Approximately 5,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 2,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NDRBF shares. Danske raised NIBE Industrier AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised NIBE Industrier AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get NIBE Industrier AB (publ) alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.32.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various energy-efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort, and components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIBE Industrier AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.