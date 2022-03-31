Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.75.

NASDAQ NWL traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $21.78. The company had a trading volume of 179,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,599. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1,902.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,825,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,926,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587,736 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $79,496,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 114.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,333,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844,319 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

