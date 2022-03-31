New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.59 Million Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 97.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 8.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.44.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $3,285,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $95,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,927 shares of company stock worth $4,119,157. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $112.60 on Thursday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.56 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

