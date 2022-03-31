New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.46 Million Stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $6,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ArcBest by 0.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ArcBest by 7.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in ArcBest by 5.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Hogan bought 1,771 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.77 per share, with a total value of $150,127.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARCB opened at $85.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.36. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $125.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.01%.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

