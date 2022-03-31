New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 27,510 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,830 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,510 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $6,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Umpqua by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 54,988 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,275,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,537,000 after purchasing an additional 99,036 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 13,749.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 13,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Umpqua in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $143,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua stock opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $22.06.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Umpqua had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Umpqua’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 43.75%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

