New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NYMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jonestrading reduced their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

NYMT stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYMT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 514,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 45,640 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 604,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 26,867 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.