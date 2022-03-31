New Providence Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:NPABU) Short Interest Update

New Providence Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:NPABU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPABU. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,000,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in New Providence Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter worth $10,133,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at $7,380,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,024,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp II during the 4th quarter worth about $6,024,000.

NPABU remained flat at $$10.05 during trading hours on Thursday. New Providence Acquisition Corp II has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03.

