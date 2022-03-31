New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG) Short Interest Up 52.3% in March

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the February 28th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,053,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NGCG traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 0.01. The company had a trading volume of 303,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,680. New Generation Consumer Group has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.01.
New Generation Consumer Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Generation Consumer Group (NGCG)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
Receive News & Ratings for New Generation Consumer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Generation Consumer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.