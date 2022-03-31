New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG) Short Interest Up 52.3% in March

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the February 28th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,053,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NGCG traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 0.01. The company had a trading volume of 303,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,680. New Generation Consumer Group has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.01.

New Generation Consumer Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc is a metal and mining company, which engages in the provision of rare metals. It offers lithium, gold, and silver. The company was founded in February, 1989 and is headquartered in Oviedo, FL.

