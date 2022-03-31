Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:NLST opened at $5.34 on Thursday. Netlist has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $10.20.
Netlist Company Profile
