Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:NLST opened at $5.34 on Thursday. Netlist has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

