NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NTES has been the subject of a number of other reports. 86 Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $92.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.77 and its 200 day moving average is $97.10. NetEase has a twelve month low of $68.62 and a twelve month high of $120.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that NetEase will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $12,907,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 1,753.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 87,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 83,179 shares during the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

