NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $24.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. NeoGenomics traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 300920 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 36.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,585,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,942,000 after buying an additional 2,037,787 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,931,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,662 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,808,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,953,000 after purchasing an additional 227,955 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,716,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,791,000 after purchasing an additional 366,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.14. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.72 and a beta of 0.84.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $125.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

