NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.36.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
In other news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
NeoGenomics stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.15. 4,177,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,473. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.44 and a beta of 0.84.
NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $125.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NeoGenomics Company Profile (Get Rating)
NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.
