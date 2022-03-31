NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.36.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,585,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,942,000 after buying an additional 2,037,787 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,931,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,662 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,808,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,953,000 after buying an additional 227,955 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,716,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,791,000 after buying an additional 366,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,001,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.15. 4,177,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,473. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.44 and a beta of 0.84.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $125.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

