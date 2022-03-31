Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) Receives €88.28 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €88.28 ($97.01).

A number of research firms have commented on NEM. Barclays set a €90.00 ($98.90) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €92.50 ($101.65) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($98.90) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($115.38) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($109.89) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Monday.

ETR:NEM opened at €88.82 ($97.60) on Monday. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of €53.20 ($58.46) and a 52 week high of €116.15 ($127.64). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €78.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is €91.81.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

