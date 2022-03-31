Neenah (NYSE:NP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neenah (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of Neenah stock opened at $39.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.01. The company has a market cap of $666.78 million, a P/E ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Neenah has a 1 year low of $31.46 and a 1 year high of $57.23.

Neenah (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $264.30 million during the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 2.42%.

In other Neenah news, CEO Julie Schertell sold 1,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $72,751.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Neenah during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,006,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Neenah by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neenah by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,718,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,802,000 after acquiring an additional 62,657 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neenah by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Neenah by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, engages in the performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products businesses in North America, Germany, Spain, and rest of Europe. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

